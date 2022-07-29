Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. They are loving and accepting, and also have the ability to perceive and understand a wide range of emotions. That’s the reason why adorable clips of doggos are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. One such video that will definitely make you smile is of a Golden Retriever’s beautiful interaction with a butterfly. In the video, you can see a golden retriever dog making a new friend, as he lets a butterfly sit on his nose. Without making any sudden movements, the dog patiently sniffs the butterfly.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Catches A Snake Swimming in Lake, Mistakenly Throws It On People | Watch

Notably, the video is old, and the dog featured in the clip passed away a few years back. Remembering the adorable doggo, and this precious moment, the dog’s owner wrote, “My current dog is so different from my rainbow bridge dog, but there’s still those moments that it’s clear he sent him my way to heal my heart. In memory of Champ, 2002-2015.” The text on the video reads, “How is he so gentle with butterflies?”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral, and netizens can’t help but gush over the absolutely adorable and beautiful moment. The dog’s gentle and wholesome reaction has moved the hearts of social media users

One user wrote, “Ok but the butterfly kinda hugged him,” while another commented, “I just burst into tears since I relate to this so much!” A third said, “My heart was not expecting omg I love it but geez.” A fourth commented, “It’s not that he is gentle towards butterflies. It is said that butterflies can sense a kind heart..”