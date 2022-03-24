Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. That’s the reason why adorable clips of doggos are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. One such video that will definitely make you smile is of a pet dog stealing the show as it dances with its humans dance on their wedding day.Also Read - Viral Video: Family of Cheetahs Seen Sleeping With Man in South Africa, Internet Left Awestruck | Watch

In the video, the couple dressed in their wedding dress are seen carrying their dog between them, as they perform their first dance on Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud. The Golden Retriever rests its head on the bride and then licks the face of the groom, following which the couple plants kisses on him. According to a report by People, Stephanie and Greg Chabursky of Ottawa, Canada, had welcomed the adorable Golden Retriever Bear into their home in 2020.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account goldenretriever_lilly on March 10, with a caption that says, “THIS IS EVERYTHING.”

Watch the video here:

“Bear was the one who decided to join us. Anytime Greg and I hug at home, he jumps up on us, asking us to join our hug. This was no different during our first dance. He jumped up on Greg and asked to join us. Greg picked him up as per usual and put him right between us, and that’s when Bear just cuddled in and enjoyed the dance,” Stephanie told People.

The video has gone viral, and people absolutely loved the sweet little family, while others said that humans don’t deserve the unconditional and innocent love of a dog. “The ultimate party and wedding crashed and absolutely no shame in doing so,” one user said. Another wrote, ”OMG so precious love this. Love his head on your shoulder .” A third wrote, ”So sweet their baby. Cute family.”

