Moscow: As a part of a bribery probe, Russian investigators recently uncovered a golden toilet and other extravagant luxuries at a traffic police officer’s palatial home. Col Alexei Safonov, head of traffic police in the southern Stavropol region, allegedly took bribes for issuing fake permits to businesses. According to Daily Mail, the cop was busted along with 35 of his officers who were accused of running a ‘Mafia gang’. After the raid, he has been fired on corruption charges. Meanwhile, photos of his ultra-extravagant house were leaked and shared widely. The footage show Safonov’s mansion, its lavish rooms, extravagant decorations, a billiards hall, and a golden toilet with gold bidet and sink.Also Read - Woah! World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Topped with 23-Karat Edible Gold Costs Whopping ₹ 60,000 Per Scoop

Watch the video here:

According to The SK – a Russian state body modelled on the US FBI, Safonov’s gang pocketed bribes over several years, worth more than 19m roubles (£187,000; $255,000). Alexander Khinshteyn, an MP in the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, said more than 35 traffic police officers in the region had been detained.

“In essence, a real kind of mafia has been operating in Stavropol, profiting from everything: from black market number plates and cargo permits, to deliveries of sand,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Safonov faces between 8 and 15 years behind bars if found guilty.