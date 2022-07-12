Viral Video: Kindness and compassion are the only things that can save humanity from crumbling. While our news feeds are inundated with negative stories, there are also some stories of hope, which make us believe that there is still some good in this world, after all! One such heartwarming gesture was captured on camera that shows a man getting out of his car at a traffic signal to help an elderly woman cross the street. The video first shows a car waiting at a traffic signal with its door left open. The woman named Ryleigh who records the clip, then points the camera towards a man who is helping an elderly woman cross the road.Also Read - Viral Video: Car Narrowly Escapes Horrific Landslide, Internet Calls It 'Straight Out of An Action Movie' | Watch

The video was posted on the Instagram account ryleigh__savannah on June 27, and was reshared by GoodNews Movement. “He got out and left his car at the red light to help this elderly woman walk across the street. this made me smile so much and really just gave me hope so I thought I should share as inspiration and a way to maybe brighten your day. More of this,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video has garnered a lot of praise on social media, with many hailing this as an example of the fact that humanity still exists. One user wrote, “love this ❤️this should be the norm …we should go out of our way to love and help our elderly .” Another wrote, “THE BEST! may they both be blessed and then some.”

How very sweet of him!