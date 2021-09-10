California: A group of people are being hailed as heroes as they rescued an elderly couple after their car was engulfed in flames on a highway in Lakeside, California. The incident happened on September 6 when a group of men spotted the car on fire and stopped to rescue its occupants, while risking their own lives. The video of the incident shows a car burning violently as two people drag out the elderly couple, who are reportedly in their 90s.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Garena Free Fire Game On Their Smartphones During Wedding | Watch

The clip was recorded by a woman identified as Marie Macrorie, who was passing by at that moment. “Is somebody in there?” she is heard saying in the video.

Later, Lakeside Fire Protection District took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, “This evening Lakeside units responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the westbound lanes of I8 just east of Lake Jennings. A bystander was able to capture the moment 2 other bystanders rescued the 2 elderly occupants from the burning vehicle. The 2 occupants and a bystander were transported with burn injuries. The fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakeside Fire District (LKS) (@lakesidefiredist)

One of the rescuers Andre Leggett told CBS8, ”We just saw this guy, and he is stuck in his seatbelt, so we kind of snatched open the door, and unbuckled the seatbelt, my buddy Barry snatched him out of the car and carried him to the side of the road. Another rescuer named Jeff Lucas told CBS, “It happened so fast, we just reacted immediately. We did not even realize that there was somebody in the passenger seat, that is just how much smoke was in the car.”

The video has gone viral and people have lauded the quick thinking and beavery of the 5 people, who risked their own lives to save the elderly couple.

5 Good Samaritans from the @eastcountytlc pull a couple in their 90s from Phoenix out of their burning car on I-8 to safety on #LaborDay. The elderly couple is recovering from burns in the hospital along with 1 of the Good Samaritans who got burned on his arm. @CBS8 @LakesideFire pic.twitter.com/fDvePzB1A5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) September 8, 2021

“God bless the heroes who rushed to save the couple from the fire! Prayers for a full and swift recovery for all injured!” wrote a user on Instagram. Another wrote, ”This is great . Those people are what we all strive to be.”

The couple was later taken to hospital and they are expected to make a full recovery, reports Fox News.