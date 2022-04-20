Viral Video: The internet is full of interesting and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained thoroughly. One such hilarious video that has gone viral on social media is of a creative jugaad that is making people laugh. In the video going viral, a few women who are dressed up in sarees, can be seen leaving in a car for some function. The women can be seen smiling and also waving goodbye to others before sitting in the car. One by one, the women get into the car as they chat amongst themselves.Also Read - Chilling Viral Video Shows Woman Faint and Fall Under Train Before Being Pulled Up Alive. Watch

However, the next moment, you won’t believe what happens! It wasn’t a car that they were getting into, but a bullock cart. A part of the cart was beautifully designed and shaped like a car. As the camera pans, we can see a man riding the bullock cart, pulled by two oxen. Well, we can’t help but be impressed at the creativity of the bullock cart owner. The funny video has been uploaded on an Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing a lot of views and hundreds of amused comments. One user writes, ”It is called real bullock cart.” Another wrote, ”New India” while several others filled the comment section with laughter emojis.

Seen a similar video of a jugaad, send us the video!