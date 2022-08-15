Viral Video Today: Social media is full of interesting, funny and fascinating content which often keeps us entertained. This is a platform where hundreds of thousands of videos are watched and uploaded every day. One such funny video has just surfaced wherein a man is seen dancing in front of a cow. What happened next will leave everyone laughing. In the video, it can be seen that a bare-chested man flexes his muscles in front of a cow. He shows many body building poses and after a few seconds he starts dancing. Seems that the cow didn’t like his dance because it hits and rams its head into him as soon as he started dancing. The cow got so angry that it hit him hard in the stomach!Also Read - Viral Video: Heartbroken Youth Celebrates Breakup Party in Samastipur, Cuts Cake With a Pistol | Watch

The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named bhutni_ke_memes, with a caption that has laughing emojis.

Watch the video here:

Users were amused by the video, with many posting funny comments and laugh emojis. Many also sympathised with him. One user wrote, “Doctor strange ban gya.” Another wrote, “Bhai ke pran nikal gaye sath sath.”