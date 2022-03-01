Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Things seem to be going from bad to worse as Russia has started targeting residential and administrative buildings in Ukraine’s major cities—Kyiv and Kharkiv. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a video wherein in a Russian missile can be seen hitting an administrative building in Kharkiv. “Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that are now fired at by its missiles. Kharkiv, Administration building”, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry tweeted and shared the video. Also Read - Which Telcos Are Providing Free International Calls To Ukraine? Know Here

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba also shared the video on Twitter and attacked Russian president Vladimir Putin, saying, "Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!"

Watch the video here:-

Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law. Kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that now fired at by its missiles. 📍Kharkiv, Administration building pic.twitter.com/BJgyNnDp1h — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022

Notably, Russia’s war on Ukraine has now entered its sixth day, with a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting intensifying on the ground.

Earlier in the day, Russia stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.

On the other hand, civilians across Ukraine continue to bear the brunt of the conflict with families and children huddled in underground subway stations, basements and other shelters. Yesterday, a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking.

(With Inputs From Associated Press)