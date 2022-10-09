Viral Video: In an unfortunate accident, a brand-new car crashed into a row of parked two-wheelers in a residential society in Mumbai. The incident, apparently, took place inside an apartment complex last Thursday. The CCTC video shows a man pushing the main gate of a housing complex, as a brand new Tata Nexon with its lights and garlands on, takes a turn and crashes into a row of parked bikes. Meanwhile, the car also comes close to tumbling on its side and ends up being tilted as the driver loses complete control of the vehicle.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Maggi With Cold Coffee, Netizens Say 'Bahut Hi Bura Hua' | Watch

The video was shared by Twitter user Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd), captioned, “What a grand arrival home?” Also Read - Viral Video: Student's Artistic Handwriting Goes Viral, Twitter Says 'This is Why Calligraphy is Called an Art'

What a grand arrival home ? pic.twitter.com/ilSeNcKexD — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 7, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Man Holds Rainbow Reticulated Python in Arms, Leaves Netizens Mesmerized. Watch

The video has gone viral and social media users flooded the comments section. While some users found the accident tragic, some made fun of the driver and others tried to come up with an explanation on how this accident must have happened. One user said, “We lack proper automatics. DSG and CVT are costly. Most clutchless vehicles, AMTs, are with engines tuned for instant pickups – a complete No-No for lack of control. Proper automatics are designed to have a steady pick-up for better control, a feature people fail to appreciate.” Another commented, “People have issues switching to automatics. The creeping function can be controlled only with brakes. In manuals, additional control in the form clutch pedal is available. In automatics, only right leg must be employed. No role for left leg.”

“Instead of pressing the brake & straightening the steering, the driver panicked, clutched the steering & pressed the accelerator! No presence of mind,” said a third.