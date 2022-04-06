Pune: Overjoyed with the birth of a girl child, a couple in Maharashtra’s Pune gave the baby a grand welcome by bringing her home in a helicopter. According to an ANI report, the family hailing from Shelgaon of Pune arranged this grand homecoming as the newborn was the first girl child in the family. The child, named Rajlaxmi, was born on January 22 at her mother’s place in Bhosari and a helicopter was hired to get the infant to her home in Shelgaon in Khed, said the proud father Vishal Zarekar , an advocate by profession. The family reportedly spent Rs 1 lakh for the chopper.Also Read - Haldirams Trends After News Reporter's Video With Staff Goes Viral | Watch

While speaking to ANI, Vishal Zarekar, father of the child, “We didn’t have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter’s homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh.” The helicopter landed on a makeshift helipad prepared on their farm in Shelgaon, Zarekar added. Twitterati loved the gesture and appreciated the couple for celebrating the birth of a girl child in such an amazing manner.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Shelgaon, Pune | Grand Homecoming ! A family brought their newborn girlchild in a chopper We didn't have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter's homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh:Vishal Zarekar,father (Source: Family) pic.twitter.com/tA4BoGuRbv — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

“A girl child has been born in our household after a long time and the joy is immense. So, my wife and I brought Rajlaxmi home in a helicopter on April 2. We went to Jejuri to seek blessings, but as we had no permission to land, we prayed from the sky,” he said.

Not only that, flower garlands were also laid to welcome the girl. The mother and baby were greeted with a shower of rose petals. Meanwhile, villagers were also present to watch the helicopter landing in the village and to see the girl.