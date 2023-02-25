Home

Viral

Viral Video: Grandma Has a Forever Wala Crush on Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan’s Reply Wins Heart – Watch

Viral Video: Grandma Has a Forever Wala Crush on Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan’s Reply Wins Heart – Watch

A grandma from Gujarat has a massive crush on Bollywood King Khan - Shah Rukh Khan but it's his reply that wins the internet - Watch viral video

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following all around the nation, among young people, adults, and even senior citizens. Don’t trust our word? The latest video showed how an elderly woman from Ahmedabad, Gujarat is crazy for Bollywood King Khan – Shah Rukh Khan. In the now viral video, Composer-Writer-Musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar casually questioned his grandmother about her crush. The elderly woman spoke without pausing to say that she has a lifelong crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Dharmendra. He shared the video on Twitter and the caption read, “Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush ! Hope this reaches him ❤️.” The video went crazy viral on the internet after Shah Rukh Khan himself reacted to it.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush ! Hope this reaches him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yvelmf5qBq — Siddharth Amit Bhavsar (@musicwaalaa) February 21, 2023

You may like to read

The King Khan of Bollywood left quite an impression on grandma’s heart despite his fan being born long before he did. Shah Rukh Khan reshared the tweet and wrote a heartfelt reply in Gujarati, “Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN REACTS TO VIRAL VIDEO

Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa. https://t.co/nZLzYhafFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming reply in Gujarati won the internet. One of the users said, “Bharat Ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan Sahab ❤️.” Another user wrote, “And the best part is that SRK went to google to answer in Gujarati ❤🥰 so sweet yaar 😘.” The third one wrote, “🌍Duniya bhar me aap se pyar💞.. karne vale….bhot sare log hai sir…….”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

His Google translate skills are cute https://t.co/Qo5kJjUQKN — Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 22, 2023

Reason why we admire him ♥️

Stay Blessed Shah 🌸 https://t.co/QvZ6R9W1WG — Pragya ✨ (@prags___here) February 22, 2023

I knew it that you gonna notice it.

Much love Shah 🌸 https://t.co/fdMv8suPmR — Pragya |SRKian| Pathaan-25th Jan| (@prags_here) February 22, 2023

Awww 🥺…baa got fanmoment 💙 https://t.co/PGmm8Bpf2u — KrishaDz | PIYA RE 🥧💙💥 (@krishapatel_Dz) February 22, 2023

Awww Baa ek dum cute che 🙂 And effort is top notch by SRK. 👏🏼 I gotcha dear SRK. 🤣 You’re ❤️ 🙂 https://t.co/lhdFuUnS4y — Ishii (@Ilana6918) February 22, 2023

He has my whole heart you know. https://t.co/9NvQZ5FLB5 — kevin.him() (@Kevinautrespiel) February 22, 2023

Love and respect increases with your super cute Gujarati! 😍😍 મારો સુપર હીરો @iamsrk ☺️ https://t.co/WxpW1jr2BJ — Avani Rawal (@avni_rawal) February 22, 2023

The viral video shared by Shah Rukh Khan has over 620K views, 1.7M views on the post, over 3K retweets and 30.7K likes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.