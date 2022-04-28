Alexa Viral Video: Technology isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially the older generation. We all have seen our parents and grandparents struggle with gadgets and it’s almost universal that seniors do actually have difficulty mastering their devices. However, they are ever ready to learn and get on with the changing times. An adorable instance of it was captured in a video where an elderly man is seen trying to talk to Amazon Alexa in the cutest way possible.Also Read - Viral Video: Australian Girl Tries Indian Food For The First Time, Her Reaction is Adorable. Watch

In the video, Patriotic Kenny, a navy veteran, strikes a conversation with Alexa, and is hesitant to ask a question. However, he then asks Alexa about sausage and pepperoni pizzas and if they are good for you or not. On not getting a response, he whispers, “She doesn’t want to hear it.” After a while, Alexa adds sausage to a shopping list and the elderly man seems confused. He says, “I don’t want to shop for underwear, I didn’t say that.” The video is sure to bring a smile on your face.

“80 year old uses Alexa for the first time,” says the text on the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kindaKIND®️ (@kindakindco)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the hilarious conversation between the man and Alexa. The wholesome video has struck a chord with netizens who love the cute manner in which grandpa was talking to Alexa. The comment section is full of heart and laugh emojis, and showering love on him.

One user wrote, ”Thank you for sharing! Alexa is crazy!!” Another commented, ”Lmao what a cute old man! Thank you for your service.” A third quipped, ”Sir , sausage and pepperoni pizzas are very good for you. Alexa knows nothing.”