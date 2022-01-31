Viral Video: It’s a well-known fact that Indian TV serials have a patchy relationship with sense and logic. All the more, they are overtly melodramatic. Whether it was Gopi Bahu washing a laptop or Simar turning into a ‘makkhi’, we have come across bizarre TV plots and scenes, which has made us both laugh and cringe. Another such funny TV scene is going viral on Twitter showing a gravity-defying sindoor scene, leaving people in splits. A scene from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 shows two female characters literally pushing each other out of the way so as to get smeared by vermillion. (sindoor).Also Read - Viral Video: Ex-Boyfriend Crashes Varmala Ceremony, Forcefully Puts Sindoor on Bride's Maang | Watch

The scene shows the protagonist Thapki standing front of her love interest with a pooja ki thali. She accidentally flings the thali so high up in the air that another woman pushes her out of her way to get the ‘sindoor varsha.’ As the thali is still flipping in the air (Sorry, Newton), Thapki now pushes the other woman and manages to catch the sindoor between her palms. The way sindoor falls and defies gravity is just hilarious to watch.

Watch the viral video here:

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 😭 pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

The video has gone viral and Twitter is overflowing with hilarious comments, while many people said they were left speechless. Others couldn’t stop laughing at it, while many questioned why are such scenes still being filmed. One user wrote, ”Indian soaps denying all the laws of physics that we studied in school.”

Another wrote, ”Thank God Sir Isaac Newton and Sir Albert Einstein aren’t alive to see this.” A third wrote, “Rip physics, rip logic. You won’t be missed, at least not in mass consuming soap operas. I mean gravity or free fall nam ki bhi koi cheez hoti h yrr. Ek min tak thali hawa me h. Just wow.”

Here are other reactions:

Indian soaps denying all the laws of physics that we studied in school. — Oshaz (@ThisIsOshaz) January 28, 2022

How badly Indian audiance/viewers are treated!

Dark ages of drama literature! — Moony🏹 (@m4munz) January 28, 2022

About 3 decades back Indian television telecasted programs like Bharat ek Khoj , hum log , buniyaad . How regressive have our society been turned to in last few years. Thanks to ekta kapoor , Karan Johar gang plus whatsapp University. — seemaverma (@vseema) January 28, 2022

Thank God Sir Isaac Newton and Sir Albert Einstein aren't alive to see this 😷 https://t.co/HnxKYLpfUe — Ansuman Rath (@TheAnsumanRath) January 29, 2022

That damn pooja ki thaali just being suspended mid-air for a good 30 minutes… https://t.co/H5sIxw6KVD pic.twitter.com/u11vvddRdI — Shelly (@shellyofflimits) January 28, 2022

And Netflix executives wonder why they can't seem to crack the Indian market. https://t.co/yrVdoIEWus — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 28, 2022

