Viral Video: An old video has surfaced on social media showing a hairdresser from Athens, Greece, set the world record for the fastest haircut using a trimmer. Konstantinos Koutoupis set a Guinness World Records for the fastest haircut in 47 seconds. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Guinness Book of World Records, Koutoupis can be seen giving a perfect haircut to a customer in record time. As he used a trimmer while attempting the record, he completed the haircut in just 47.17 seconds. The video was captioned as, “Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim?”Also Read - Indian Diaspora Sets Two Guinness World Records At Madison Square, As Part of Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

HAIRDRESSER CUTS HAIR IN JUST 47 SECONDS: WATCH VIDEO

Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim? 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqeokLazg2 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 4, 2022

A parameter was set for the length of the hair that needed to be cut to make the record valid and the officials were satisfied with the attempt.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 7302 views and 110 likes. Users were left impressed with the hairdresser’s precision, technique and haircutting abilities. However, some were also confused by the technique and the criteria chosen by Guinness World Record. One user questioned GWR and said, “I don’t understand Guinness World Records. Many times they give a record to a random person doing a random thing. How are they sure that no one else can do it faster or better? It has come to a point where GW Records don’t matter anymore.”