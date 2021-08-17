Viral Video: A wedding day for a couple is indeed a big day in their lives, it is not only a day of fun but also of making memories for the future. But apart from that, it is also a day filled with emotions from beginning to end, and it peaks right from the moment the bride and groom see each other in their wedding dresses. In one such emotion-filled recent wedding, a groom broke into tears after he saw his beautiful bride walk towards the stage in her wedding dress. And seriously, what could melt your heart more than a crying groom? And, yes, the emotional moment was captured on camera and is now going viral on social media platforms.Also Read - Brides in White? From Rhea Kapoor to Rubina Dilaik, Celebs Who Normalise Wearing Whites at Wedding

The video of the groom breaking into tears of joy and happiness as his bride-to-be walked towards him was first shared on an Instagram page named WeddingWireIndia. It was posted with the caption, “Cheers to that feeling when you realize that your dream to hold each other forever is coming true any second now. ​The way the groom looks at his bride totally has our heart.” Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Get Married on a Boat in Middle of The Ocean, Pet Dogs Also Attend Wedding | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Viral Videos: Taliban Militants Ride in Bumper Cars With Guns, Have Fun at Kabul Amusement Park After Capturing Afghanistan | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeddingWire India (@weddingwireindia)

In the short heart-filled video clip, one can see the bride walking towards the stage beautifully decked up in her wedding dress as the groom waited for her in his wedding attire. Within moments we can see tears rolling down the groom’s eyes who got extremely emotional to cherish the moment before he tied the knot with the love of his life. And, we assure you this adorable video will definitely melt your heart and maybe drop a tear too.