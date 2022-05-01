Bride Groom Video Viral: A heartwarming video is doing the rounds on social media that left many netizens emotional. The video was shared on Instagram by the bride’s makeup artist on her page ‘makeupbyneetuantil’. The reel is going viral with over 12.6k views and 770 likes. The song Rang Lageya by Mohit Chauhan could be heard over the video.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Slap Each Other Hard, Wedding Guests Left Stunned. Watch

The clip shows a bride dressed in a stunning pastel pink and blue lehenga with pink flowers in her hair. Her entry is just absolutely beautiful as well. You see the bridesmaids up dupattas so the groom cannot see the bride. One by one, they pull each dupatta down and then you see the bride. She then does a little dance and that is when the groom could be seen just breaking down into tears.

As he sees the love of his life, on what is one of the most important days of their lives, walking down the aisle, he is unable to hold back his tears. Seeing his beautiful bride Pooja, the groom Ayush Jain could be seen crying and wiping away his tears. Almost his whole face adorably turned red as he burst into tears.

“We aren’t crying you are. Still gushing over this aww-so-adorable reaction by the groom after seeing love of his life walking down the aisle along with her gang,” the caption of the post said.

Watch the viral video below:

