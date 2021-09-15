Viral Video: Needless to say, getting married is one of the most important moments of a person’s life, an event laden with myriad of emotions and excitement. One such moment that has totally won the hearts of netizens is of a groom’s adorable reaction when he sees his bride walk towards the stage. In the video, a groom is seen breaking into Bhangra dance as his wife-to-be walks towards the wedding stage.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Garena Free Fire Game On Their Smartphones During Wedding | Watch

As soon as the beautiful bride enters the wedding hall, the groom surprises the guests as he starts dancing with full vigour and excitement on the beats of dhol. As as the bride comes closer, he holds her hand and keeps on dancing in a way to welcome her. He even hugs her in an adorable manner.

An Instagram page called The Chopra Events shared the video and wrote, ”Watch till the end …♥️Groom Welcoming Most beautiful Bride…”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE CHOPRA EVENTS (@thechopraevents)

Shared on September 1, the video has received around 99,700 likes and several comments. The comment section is full of heart and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple. Many were also impressed with the grand wedding decorations which exuded a dreamy vibe.

In a similar video shared a few days back, a groom did the ‘nazar na lage‘ gesture after seeing his bride looking utterly gorgeous in her wedding attire.