A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a groom can be seen breaking down into tears during the bride's entry. The video was posted on Instagram by the bride, Aakansha Kariwala, with the following caption: "Since the day I've known you I haven't had one dull moment… we have lived a few lifetimes in these 5 years and I cannot believe we've headed towards forever together. You're my smile and you make me so happy… thank you for choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish all these years and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Finally got married after 5 long years still it feels so magical, MISSION ACCOMPLISHED."

The bride Aakansha mentioned in her caption that they got married after five years of being together.

The video shows the groom looking dapper in a beige sherwani and taking a step on the stage as he sees his bride enter the wedding hall under the phoolon ki chaadar. Overwhelmed with emotions and love on his seeing his bride, who's looking beautiful in a red lehenga, the groom wipes away his tears. The camera zoom's in on the groom's face and shows him crying happy tears. The video then ends with the groom bending for the bride when so she can put the varmala around his neck.

Watch the viral video below: