Viral Video: A heartwarming video has captured the beautiful moment when a groom carried his specially-abled sister-in-law down the aisle. Notably, Morgan Altier shared the spotlight of her wedding day with her twin sister Macey who has always had special needs.Also Read - Video: UK Man Visits 51 Pubs in 9 Hours, Claims to Have Set New Guinness World Record | Watch

Morgan wrote on her TikTok that she wanted Macey to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. In the video, the groom dressed up in a black tuxedo can be seen carrying his bride’s twin sister in his arms. Just like her sister, she was also dressed in a white wedding gown with a veil. As wedding guests cheer them on, the groom climbed down the stairs along with her sister.

“My twin sister, who has special needs, came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I will forever cherish this! This is why I fell in love with him, because he loves her as much as I do,” read the caption of the clip.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by user Good News Correspondent. Watch the video here:

“My twin sister, who has special needs, came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband….I will forever cherish this! This is why I fell in love with him, bc he loves her as much as I do.” (🎥:morganmwatkins) ❤️😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/S9SU6EBWpQ — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 11, 2021

The video has gone viral, making people emotional. Since being shared, the video has gotten 30.8 K views and more than 600 likes. People loved the beautiful gesture of the groom and appreciated his kindness.

One user wrote, ”So delightful! I just wish I’d been able to see the bride’s reaction too! What a special moment,” while another commented, ” Blessings on your wedding! And thanks for sharing such a precious image! He’s a keeper!” A third commented, ”There’s so much heart in this video.”

Here are some reactions:

Blessings on your wedding! And thanks for sharing such a precious image! He’s a keeper! — BilaGlani (@Bilaglani) October 12, 2021

This is why I fell in love with him, because he loves her as much as I do." ❤💯😭 https://t.co/vOcGkb5uSO — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 11, 2021