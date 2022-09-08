Groom Dance Video: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, baarat dance, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. One such video is going viral that is winning a lot of hearts online.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Kisses Bride's Forehead Before Putting Sindoor, Makes Netizens Go Aww. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'official_viralclips'. The reel has received over 1.6 million views and 106k likes. In the video, a wedding procession (baarat) can be seen leaving for the marriage venue. As the baaratis started dance, the groom's friend brought him out on his shoulders. The groom was holding the friend's head carefully.

All the baaratis were dancing so the groom's friend also started dancing. However, while doing balle balle on dhol beats, the friend lost his balance as the groom lifted his arms to dance. The groom fell hard on the ground on his back and all the baaratis could be seen rushing to him to ensure he was okay. Thankfully, the groom didn't seem to be injured and people helped him get up. Hopefully, he doesn't lose balance on the horse.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM FALLING OFF FRIEND’S SHOULDERS WHILE DANCING IN BAARAT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_viralclips)

