A video is going viral on social media that shows a groom dedicating a dance performance for his bride. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'theweddingministry'. The post has received over 32,000 likes so far.

During the wedding festivities, the groom Bharat Dhingra could be seen dancing with his groomsmen on the song Cutiepie from the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma starrer film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the video, the groom and other men could be seen burning the dance floor with energetic dance steps.

As they danced on Cutiepie for the bride, she could be seen cheering for the groom and doing the money shower step while enjoying the performance from below the stage.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@theweddingministry)

Netizens loved the groom’s performance and found the bride’s reaction hilarious. Here are some of the comments from the post:

