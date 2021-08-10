Viral Video: Needless to say, everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day. After all, it’s one of the most special day in one’s life and people go all the way to ensure that their wedding dress is nothing but elegant and impressive. Not just brides, grooms too put special efforts in their attire, and want to get noticed too. However, seems one groom went a little overboard, and wore such a long sehra (headdress) that made him the butt of jokes. Notably, a Sehra is a traditional headdress worn by Indian grooms on their weddings which typically comprises a head adornment that has garlands hanging covering the groom’s face.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Photographer Falls Into Swimming Pool During Photo Shoot, Bride & Groom's Reaction is Unmissable | Watch

Usually, during a wedding, a groom wears a sherwani with a headdress (sehra) that is supposed to cover his face from the forehead till his shoulders. But this particular groom, wore a special headdress that covered him from head to toe. The funny-looking and never-seen before sehra has obviously amused netizens, who want to know the reason behind it.

The video was shared on Instagram reels a couple of days ago by an account named Abdul Khadir.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and many are making fun of him with hilarious comments. Shares last month, the video has received 294,455 likes so far and thousands of views.

One user wrote, ”Sehra hai ya yudh ka kawach,” while another commented, ”Waah mere guldaste 😂😂😂”