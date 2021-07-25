While the term ‘work from home’ is familiar to most of us in times of the coronavirus pandemic, you might have never seen ‘work from wedding’. A video is going viral on social media where a groom can be seen working with a laptop at his own wedding.Also Read - This Video of a Groom Signing Up His Lifetime To-do List for the Bride is The Sweetest | WATCH

The video was shared on Instagram a day ago and it has received thousands of views and likes.

In the video, the workaholic dulha can be seen working on a laptop while sitting at the mandap. In the meantime, all the wedding guests and the bride can be seen waiting for him to finish his work so they can go ahead with the final rituals of pheras.

When the camera pans to the dulhan, who is sitting on a sofa in front of the mandap as she waits, she can be seen laughing hysterically on seeing her future husband occupied with work.

Watch the viral video below: