Bride Groom Video: For most couples, their wedding day is one of the happiest days of their lives. But for some Indian couples that are forced into arranged marriages, it can be one of the worst days of their lives. One such couple who just entered an arranged marriage by tying the knot was seen expressing their frustration quite clearly in front of everyone on the stage.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'bhutni_ke_memes' and has gone viral with over 5,300 views. In the clip, a bride dressed in a red lehenga and a groom wearing a white sherwani are sitting on a sofa on the stage after their jaimala ceremony.

While the bride was sitting there quietly with a sullen face, clearly looking unhappy with the marriage, the groom was sitting beside her and hogging rasgullas. To cope with the sadness, the groom kept eating one rasgulla after the other while not saying a word to his wife or even offering her one.

It’s her wedding too. She deserves at least one rasgulla!