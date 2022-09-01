Viral Video Today: Usually the baraat enters the wedding venue while dancing to dhol beats and Punjabi music, so this groom and his baraat decided to do something different for their entry. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘imjustbesti’ and has gone viral with over 253k views and 11k likes. It was originally posted on TikTok by the user ‘dbhat’.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Kerala Wedding After Groom's Family Demands Papad. Watch

In the video, a groom dressed in a yellow kurta-pyjama can be seen entering in the most epic way with his baraat of stormtroopers. As the door of the venue opens, the theme song of Star Wars starts playing and the groom waves his light saber around. As the others come into view, kids and a few adults can be seen dressed as stormtroopers with proper white helmets.

Funnily, behind them is a man with a WWE belt on his shoulder. When the baarat enters the hall, the faces of all the guests light up who are filming the entry on their phones. The groom then breaks out in bhangra and dances with the light saber in both his hands. A woman holding a big Yoda balloon is also seen dancing in the background. Isn't this the coolest baarat entry you've ever seen?

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM ENTERING WITH BAARAT STAR WARS STYLE:

Netizens absolutely loved this unique baarat entry and said they would want to do something like that on their wedding day too. “If you guys aint doing this imma be super disappointed,” a user commented tagging his relatives. “I am speechless,” another user wrote. “Greatest thing I have ever seen,” a third user wrote.