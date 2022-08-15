Viral Video Today: A dramatic scene unfolded at a wedding in China that left the guest flabbergasted. While the incident is from 2019, the video recently went viral on TikTok with nearly 6 million views. The viral clip shows a groom exposing his bride’s affair with his brother-in-law by playing their X-rated bedroom video in front of everyone.Also Read - Viral Video: Dulha & Dulhan Force Feed 'Ladoos' to Each Other, Bride Gives Groom a Tight Slap | Watch

It was the couple's reception party on their wedding day when the groom decided to expose his wife's affair with her own pregnant sister's husband by playing the intimate video on the projector. Text written over the top of the footage reads: "The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister-in-law's husband in front of everybody."

Netizens were outraged after watching the video and the groom's revenge left many users divided. Other users were confused as why the groom even bothered going through with the wedding if he knew about the affair. Many users tried to explain the move, stating it's very hard to get deposits back from wedding venues once booked.

Watch the viral video below:

Groom Exposes Cheating Bride’s Affair With Brother-In-Law And Plays Their Sex Tape During Wedding pic.twitter.com/Je8abT2Z3M — Readygist (@readygist) August 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on the video?