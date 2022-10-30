Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a hilarious video is going viral on social media where a groom was seen sitting on a donkey (gadha) instead of a horse (ghoda) in his wedding procession (baarat).Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride & Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot, Internet Calls It 'Dhoom 4' | Watch

The clip edited with memes was shared on Instagram by the page ‘funtaap’ with the text, “Ghodi nahi toh gadhi sahi.” It has racked up thousands of views and likes. The video shows the dulha dressed in a sherwani sitting on the back of a donkey. Meanwhile, the baaratis are dancing on band music as the groom gets his pictures clicked. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride And Groom Kiss On The Mandap In Front of Pandit Ji And Family. Watch

Netizens found the video amusing and flooded the comments with laughing emojis and jokes. “Aaj mere yaar ki shadi hai,” a user commented. “Kese kese log h yr,” another user wrote. “Bhot Badiya,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride And Groom Dance In The Middle Of Heart Of Fire, Leave Netizens Wowed. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM SITTING ON DONKEY INSTEAD OF HORSE HERE:

Lol!