New Delhi: It is no lie that every girl dreams of looking their best on their wedding day and if it needs some extra makeup to enhance their features so be it. And why should she not dream of it? After all, it’s her wedding and it is a once-in-a-lifetime event that will be cherished lifelong. And, so to show a similar story of a bride who is concerned about her perfect make-up during her wedding, we are here with a video that is going extremely viral on social media for some time now. The viral video shows a groom fixing his bride’s makeup with a brush after he puts excess sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead during the rituals and the bright red-colored powder falls on her nose.Also Read - This Video of a Groom Signing Up His Lifetime To-do List for the Bride is The Sweetest | WATCH

The video shared by an Instagram page named TheWeddingBrigade posted it with the caption, “Doesn’t matter what makeup is important”. In the short video clip, the groom can be seen using a brush to rub off the sindoor (vermillion) from the bride’s eyebrows and nose while sitting on the mandao surrounded by guests. The bride also tries to rub the excess sindoor from her nose with a white tissue as a woman in the background can be heard saying, “kuch nahi hota beta, mai baad mey krdungi (don’t worry, I’ll fix your makeup later)”. But the bride didn’t look satisfied and wanted it be fixed instantly and so she keeps on trying to rub it off her nose. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Friends Give Embarrassing Wedding Gift to Bride As a Joke, She Angrily Throws it Away | Watch

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: Also Read - Groom Makes Grand Entry to Wedding Venue on a TRACTOR | Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wedding Brigade (@theweddingbrigade)

Soon after it was shared on the platform, it went viral and was shared by multiple users. People loved the video and it has garnered over 215K views and over 8K likes and comments. People posted comments like, “It’s really big day for her .. so it’s really important..”, “so relatable” and a third one even wrote, “Shadi ek din ki hoti hai, photo album 3 generations dekhti hai. Do the math”.