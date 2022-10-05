Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. One such video from a Punjabi wedding is going viral where a groom and his friends were seen dancing their heart out as the DJ played an item song.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Bride, Scottish Groom Enter Their Wedding With Bagpiper And Dhol Walas. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by MC Rohan. It has received 313k views and 16k likes. The groomsmen, who are mostly Sikhs, just finished dancing to a Bhangra song, then they were challenged by the family to dance to a Bollywood song. They chose the superhit song 'Beedi Jalaile' featuring Bipasha Basu from the 2010 film Omkara.

The groom and friends gave an energetic and fun performance on the song while other men cheered them on in Punjabi shouting ‘Hoye, Hoye!’ in unison. Netizens loved their vibe and said this is the gang they want to dance with at weddings. A user commented, “Love the vibe yesssssssssss!!!!” Another user wrote, “Omg this is hilarious.” A third user wrote, “Ek dum aag!”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOMSMEN DANCING TO BEEDI JALAILE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC Rohan (@iam.rohansharma)

What a dhamakedar performance!