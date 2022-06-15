Muzaffarnagar: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Brides and grooms are often seen making grand entries at their wedding venues by arriving on chariots, rotating platforms and swings. However, one such wedding stunt failed when a groom along with his friends was spotted dancing in an open car on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The video shows members of the baarat dancing in moving cars which could have proved dangerous. The groom, moving in a red Audi car, also grooves, jeopardising the safety of passers by. Some people are even seen hanging out of the windows of their cars, taking selfies and dancing.Also Read - Viral Video: Spider-Man Stunt Goes Wrong At Disney Park, People Say Thank God It's A....

A passerby named Ankit Kumar recorded the video and alerted the Muzaffaranagar police about it. “During my journey from Haridwar to Noida, some people in Muzaffarnagar district were putting others’ lives in danger for their entertainment. Hope the traffic police will take cognizance of the matter,” he tweeted. Later the police shared the video on their official Twitter handle and wrote that challans of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on owners of nine cars with Delhi registration plates.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav alerted the traffic police and ordered them to take strict action against the groom. SP traffic Kuldeep Singh told TOI, “Based on the video, nine vehicles have been identified and we have issued challans of Rs 2 lakh against the owners.”