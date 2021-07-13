Viral Video: Needless to say, getting married is one of the most important moments of a person’s life, an event laden with myriad of emotions and excitement. One such emotional moment captured in a video has gone viral, and chances are it might make your eyes moist too. In the video, a groom is seen shedding tears of joy as his wife-to-be walks towards the wedding stage. The groom’s incredibly beautiful reaction to seeing his bride walk down the aisle is capturing hearts on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Snatches Rasgulla From Girl's Hand & Eats It, Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

As the beautiful bride, dressed in bridal lehenga walks towards the stage, the groom starts looking at her lovingly and gets emotional. Unable to contain his happiness, he wipes the tears that stream down his face. Seeing the groom cry, the bride also gets emotional and hugs him as soon as she comes on the stage. She then wipes the tears from the groom’s eyes and the couple share a romantic moment.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 66,738 views, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable chemistry. Some commented how lucky they were to have each other, while some said that the groom’s priceless reaction shows how happy he is.

One user wrote, ”Wow heart touching so lucky,” while others filled the comments section with heart emojis.

”Khushi ke aansu”, wrote another while a third user commented, ”Jab apna pyar bhot muskil se milta hai na to us pyar ko dekh ke rona lajmi hai.”

