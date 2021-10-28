Viral Video: Everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day, be it the groom or the bride. After all, it’s one of the most special day in one’s life. However, weddings have long been associated with bridal bliss and are mostly centered on the bride. While brides spend months carefully picking up their wedding dress, and their choice of hair and makeup, grooms, on the other hand, mostly get ready themselves. Thankfully, things are changing, and grooms are also slowly becoming more conscious of their looks.Also Read - Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Grooves to Manike Mage Hithe During Baby Shower, Delights The Internet | Watch

One such video has surfaced on the internet showing a groom excited to get his makeup done for his wedding. In the video, the groom can be seen seated on a chair and getting his makeup done before the bride, and says, ”Jab ladkiyan makeup karati hain, to ladka kyun na karaye.” Meanwhile, the bride playfully pleads with him to hurry up, so she can get ready. She says, ”Arey uth jaa, saara taiyar tu hi jo jayega, mai aise hi aa jaun.” (Get up. Only you will get ready. Should I come out looking like this).

The video was posted by thebridesofindia on Instagram with a caption, ”When the groom is equally excited to get ready!”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people love the fun banter of the groom and bride. Many also supported the groom, and his demands of getting a makeup.

One user wrote, ”We support this and we want this for all our boys!!!” while another commented, ” Hahah that’s so cool! True why should bride have all the fun.” Others filled the comment section with love and heart emojis

What a fun video, right?