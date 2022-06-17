Bride Groom Video: We have come across many wedding fails including bride and groom falling from a hovering couch or swing for their entry but this one trumps them all. Dance performances and jaimala ceremonies sometimes go the unexpected way in India, but things can also go horribly wrong at American weddings.Also Read - Viral Video: Bridesmaids Rock The Dance Floor With Performance on Jalebi Baby, Netizens Shower Love | Watch

A video is going viral on social that has left netizens jaw-dropped. A couple was having their first dance after getting married when the groom attempted an advanced step that he was not flexible enough for. The video shows a bride sitting in the middle of the dance in a white wedding dress while the groom is dancing for her. The groom does the roly-poly step and tries to move a leg over the bride's head but it lands directly on her face.

After the shocking blunder, the bride falls over her chair holding a hand to her face and the groom could be seen rushing to see if she's okay. The video was shared on Twitter a few days ago and has received over 404k views. Netizens were left stunned on watching the video but at the same time found it hilarious.

Watch the viral video below:

Le falta un poco de agilidad pic.twitter.com/TREJBWvwsk — Los Negros Del Ataúd ⚰ (@NegrosConAtaud) June 11, 2022

Oops!