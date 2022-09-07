Bride Groom Video: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. One such video is going viral that is winning a lot of hearts online.Also Read - Watch Funny Video - Groom Eats Rasgullas Non-Stop on Stage As Bride Sits Frustratedly

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'the_wedding_dance_india' with the following caption: "That forehead kiss". The reel has received over 3.1 million views and 203k likes. In the video, a phera ceremony is underway and it's time for the groom to put vermillion (sindoor) on the bride's head.

The groom lifts the bride's maangtika and picks up the sindoor, but before putting it into the bride's maang, he gently plants a soft kiss on the bride's forehead. Then he proceeds with the ceremony and puts the sindoor in her maang, solidifying their love for life with the ritual.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM KISSING BRIDE’S FOREHEAD BEFORE PUTTING SINDOOR IN HER MAANG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@the_wedding_dance_india)

Netizens found the video heartwarming saying that the groom’s gesture was super sweet and romantic. A few netizens even said that the video made them tear up. Here are some of the comments from the post:

