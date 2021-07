Viral Video: With wedding season in full swing across the country, many marriages are taking place under the shadow of Covid, and many dramatic and funny stories are coming to the fore. Wedding videos have become latest craze on social media as they are hugely popular because of their funny and dramatic content. One such video doing the rounds on the internet shows a groom kissing the bride in the middle of wedding rituals.Also Read - Viral Video: After Bride Collapses During Rituals, Groom Runs Away From Wedding Venue | Watch

In the video, the groom is sitting in front of the bride in the wedding mandap, surrounded by family members. Out of nowhere, the groom suddenly grabs the bride’s neck and tries to kiss her. However, there is a twist! Turns out, it’s all part of a wedding ritual wherein paan is placed in the mouth of the bride and the groom is asked to snatch it without touching her hand. So when the groom tried to pull the paan from the bride’s mouth, it seems that he is kissing her.

Watch the video here:

