Viral Video: Needless to say, getting married is one of the most important moment of a person’s life, an event laden with myriad of emotions and excitement. The thought of spending your life with someone you love is an absolutely special feeling. One such beautiful moment captured in a video has gone viral, showing the groom going down on his knees during the varmala ceremony. Nowadays, it’s become a common fashion for grooms and brides to kneeling in front of each other as a sign of their love and respect.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom’s Friends Give Hilarious Gift to Newly-Wed Couple During Reception, WATCH What Happens Next

The video shows the bride and groom standing on the stage amid friends and family. As soon as the Varamala ceremony begins, the groom, dressed in a beautiful sherwani, immediately gets down on his knees and bows his head in front of the bride. Seeing this, people present there start clapping. The bride also becomes very happy and she happily puts a garland around her groom’s neck. A user called s_priyankaa shared the video on Instagram.

The video has gone viral with more than 4,000 likes, making people go aww over the couple’s adorable bond. Some commented how lucky they were to have each other, while some said that the groom’s reaction shows how happy he is.

A similar video went viral recently wherein a groom was seen shedding tears of joy as his wife-to-be walks towards the wedding stage. As the beautiful bride, dressed in bridal lehenga walks towards the stage, the groom starts looking at her lovingly and gets emotional. Unable to contain his happiness, he wipes the tears that stream down his face.