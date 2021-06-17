Viral Video: Needless to say, golgappas are one of the most loved street dishes in India and it’s difficult to resist them. Girls, specially love eating golgappas and a video going viral is proof of that. In an adorable video being widely shared on social media, a groom is lovingly seen feeding golgappas to the bride after wedding rituals are over. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Ex-Boyfriend Shows Up at Her Wedding, What Happens Next | Watch

In the video, the groom is feeding golgappas to the bride with his hands. Both are seen in usual wedding attire and have garlands around their neck, meaning that the wedding has just been conducted.

Instagram user Arushi Rajput captioned the video as ”Shadi apne jagha ….. Golgappe apni jagha.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and has got 410,188 likes so far with many comments, mostly congratulating the cute couple amnfd their chemistry. One user wrote, ”Happy married Life next God bless your future,” while another commented, ”This vdo gave me a verryyyy big smile.”