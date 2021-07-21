New Delhi: As the pandemic has brought over-the-top Indian weddings to a halt, most couples have now chosen to make their small weddings events memorable amid the restrictions imposed by the administrations. In one such wedding, a groom has made a grand entry to his wedding venue by sitting atop a decorated tractor and a video of the same is now going viral on social media platforms. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named “witty_wedding” and they captioned it “That time of the wedding when all eyes are on the groom”.Also Read - Farmers to Stage Protest at Jantar Mantar Tomorrow as Delhi Govt Grants Them Permission

In most Indian weddings, it is a ritual for the groom to enter the wedding venue riding on a mare( female horse ), however, now the traditional entry on a ghori has become a passe and most grooms prefer reaching the venue on extravagant cars, elegantly decorated chariots and many more. Similarly, this groom festooned up in his desi attire and rode a tractor that was decorated with colorful flowers and grooved his way to make a grand Bollywood-style entry to the wedding venue.

Watch the video here:

The video has received much love from netizens and garnered over 35k views and over 1000 likes and comments. Reacting to the video, people posted comments like “Bindaas entry”, “smart”, “So cool” , “Beat that entry guys” and more.