Viral Video: For many people, marriage is one of the most special moment of their lives and they try to do everything to make it more memorable. In one such event, a groom set the stage on fire not by dancing, but impressing his bride by reciting shayari. The video which has gone viral, shows the bride and groom standing on the stage, when the groom starts reciting a few romantic and poetic lines for his beautiful bride.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Smashes Stereotypes, Drives Husband to Sasuraal After Vidaai | Watch

The groom says, ”Jin barfili se raaton mein ye badan kapkapaye, Badan pe lipatne wala reshmi shaal ho tum. Jin andheri si raaton mrin mai bhatkun, In galiyin mein jalti ek mashaal ho tum. Ek shayar jo soche wo khayal ho tum.” Hearing this, the bride claps her hands and can’t stop blushing.

”Ek shayar jo soche wo khayal ho tum,” Arunendra Kumar captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and has amassed about 346,906 likes with hundreds of comments congratulating the happy couple. People are pouring love for the couple with adorable comments and heart emojis.

One user wrote, ”Brilliant Lines At The Brilliant Moment,” while another commented, ”Amazing couple🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.”