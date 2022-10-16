Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a hilarious video is going viral where a groom could be seen playing a prank on his during their phera ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Falls As Jaimala Stage Breaks, But Groom Catches Her Romantically. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘bridal_lehenga_designn’ with the following caption: ‘Share karke batado apni bestie ko uske future ka scene’. The clip has received hundreds of views and likes. It shows a bride and groom sitting in a mandap while someone is helping the bride lift her veil. The bride is looking beautiful in a red lehenga while the groom is sitting beside in a sherwani, waiting to look at his wife for the first time. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Dances With The Bride On Her Wedding Day, Internet Loves The Sweet Moment | Watch

He groom pulls a prank on her and the guests, he tilts the bride’s chin, looks at her and then screams in horror. He also pretends to fall on seeing her. The people around the couple laugh at the groom’s reaction, while the bride just smiles. The groom can also be seen laughing. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Bride, Scottish Groom Enter Their Wedding With Bagpiper And Dhol Walas. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GROOM SCREAMING ON SEEING BRIDE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

Lol!