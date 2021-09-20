Viral Video: Weddings are just incomplete without a fun dance performance. Nowadays, videos of groom and brides entering the wedding venue with memorable dance performances, often go viral. A perfect opportunity to let loose, weddings are mostly fun and happy affair, and a great dance performance is like cherry on the cake. One such video of a groom showcasing some cool dance moves while entering his wedding ceremony has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride & Groom Dance Merrily on The Road After Their Wedding | Watch

Notably, the groom Gustavo Durso Aleixo, is a dancer by profession and hails from Brazil. In the video, the groom grooves to Justin Timberlake’s song Can’t Stop The Feeling, and a few guests present at the ceremony also join him.

Sharing the video, GoodNewsCorrespondent wrote, ”GROOM’S GOT MOVES!!! This groom & members of the wedding party in Brazil make quite an entrance to the wedding service…Justin Timberlake check this out!”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and amassed over 345 K views and more than 240 retweets. People are just loving the dance performance and applauding the groom. The best part of the video was that the groom was dancing carefree and enjoying the most happy moment of his life. The comment section is full of laugh and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.

One user wrote, ”Yep I fully expect my groom to dance the aisle this way,” while another tagged Justin Timberlake and commented, ” OMG @jtimberlake Hope this brings a smile to your face when you see this.”

Here are other reactions:

