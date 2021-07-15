Viral Video: Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of fun and enjoyment. However, the day is particularly stressful for the bride and groom who are at the center of everyone’s attention. With so many pre-wedding rituals and the commotion around, it’s understandable for the bride and groom to get tired. One such hilarious video has gone viral on social media, showing a groom sleeping on the wedding stage as the bride sits next to her.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Hand Trembles While Slipping Ring Onto Bride's Finger, People Say 'Engagement Ki Excitement' | Watch

In this video, the bride is seen sitting next to the groom who seems to be deep in sleep. Many people try to wake him up from his deep slumber but the groom still doesn’t budge. There are also speculations that the groom might be drunk. However, the exact reason is not clear.

User Niranjan Mohapatra shared the funny video of the wedding on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

All attempts to wake him up go futile as the groom is unable to open his eyes. The video has gone viral and people are curious to know the reason behind his deep slumber. Was it alcohol or just plain exhaustion?

Meanwhile, the amusing video has also given ample opportunity to users to make jokes. One user wrote, ”Jag ja..koi aur shadi kr le jayega,” while another cheekingly commented, ”He is going to miss his wedding night.”