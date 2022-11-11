Viral Video: Groom Smashes Cake In Bride’s Face, Leaves Netizens Outraged. Watch

Viral Video Today: A wedding is one of the most important days in a person’s life. Brides often spend a tonne of money on the wedding dress, hair, and makeup to look their most beautiful selves on their special day. So getting a cake smashed in your face doesn’t really result in a picture-perfect or happy bride. It gets worse when the person slamming the cake in your face happens to be your future husband.

A video of the groom smashing a piece of wedding cake into his bride’s face has appalled netizens who said the man was too aggressive. The video was posted on TikTok by the bride who said the prank was all in good fun. “It’s official we’re mr and mrs price [sic] he got me back for doing it to him good and propa love my ars-hole of a husband,” Jade Kennedy wrote in the caption.

In the clip, the groom walks over to the couple’s wedding cake and grabs a slice with his bare hands before running over to Kennedy who tries to run away from her new hubby. She runs away but is pushed into a corner where she raises her hands and is about to beg the groom to spare her glammed-up face. But the groom goes on to rub the cake in her face as she falls back to the floor.

The groom helps her up as she laughs, but walks away before another person comes to help remove the red cake from the bride’s white dress. TikTok users, who were outraged by the groom’s cake prank, called it a “walking red flag.” Kennedy chose to turn off commenting on her video, but another user reshared the video saying she was shocked by the groom’s behavior.

“I would get divorced in a heartbeat!!!! Pack !!!” User Xtina wrote in the caption. “Too aggressive, my dad would have knocked him out,” a user wrote. “It’s a very special day for a woman. She gets her hair all pretty, makeup done spotless, looks like a princess… only to have it ruined like this,” another user commented. “Poor girl laughs to keep tears away,” a user said. “Run baby run,” a fourth user wrote.