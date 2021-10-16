A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a man teared up when his bride dedicated a dance performance for him. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘wedabout’ with the caption: ”

If this is not couple goals we don't know what is! P.S. the groom's reaction is priceless."

The bride, looking beautiful in a pastel blue lehenga, could be seen dancing to the song Main Teri Ho Gayi from the film Sardar Ka Grandson. As the bride danced to the song and the romantic lyrics touched the groom, he started tearing up. The bride could then be seen getting the groom to dance with her.

The most heartwarming part of the video is when she wipes his tears lovingly in the end. The groom's emotions shows how much he loves his wife. The two truly are, as the caption says, 'couple goals'.

The video has received more than 12,000 likes on Instagram along with dozens of comments. Many users commented saying that even they got emotional while watching the video and called the couple’s love ‘super sweet’.

Watch the viral video below: