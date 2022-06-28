Viral Video: Many Hindu weddings have a ritual where the bride is supposed to touch the groom’s feet after the pheras. However, many deem this ritual as sexist and wonder why it is only the woman who has to bow down before her husband. But, times are changing and many couples are now tweaking this age-old ritual in their own style. One such video of a groom bending before his bride and touching her feet is going crazy viral on the internet, and for the right reasons!Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Left in Tears After Brother Surprises Her With Wax Statue of Late Father on Wedding Day | Watch

In the video, the bride identified as Diti Goradia is left pleasantly surprised when the groom Arnav Roy touched her feet after completion of rituals. They even shared a happy hug after he touches her feet. Diti shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, ”Our pandit didn’t like this at all. But by the end of the ceremony, he whispered to me: “You are one very lucky girl. Marry your equal in every sense of the word! “A core memory,” reads the text inserted in the video.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Niti is a banking analyst based in New Jersey and New York City. Apart from that, she also blogs about lifestyle and fashion on Instagram, and has over 20,000 followers. Meanwhile, users absolutely loved the sweet gesture and heaped praises on the couple.

“Aww that is the most adorable thing I saw on the internet today…. like I was going through something upsetting but after seeing this my mood was lit …. God bless you girl you have found yourself a gem,” wrote one user. Another commented, ”The pandit isn’t gonna be with you for a life time, you are gonna be there for each other. Doesn’t even matter what he thinks.” A third user wrote, ”So sweet of him to fall on a girls feet ….no man will do..i hope he will e honest to you forever….god bless you both..i have not met you guys but im sending you my blessing with a whole heart of happiness ….”

What do you think of this gesture?