Angry Bride Viral Video: Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of fun and enjoyment. The groom’s friends especially are in a jolly and mischievous mood during the wedding and leave no chance to poke fun at the couple. However, sometimes they tend to take things a little too far. One such video is going viral on social media, wherein the groom’s friends gave such a gift to the bride, that she turned red with anger.Also Read - Groom Makes Grand Entry to Wedding Venue on a TRACTOR | Watch Viral Video

In the video going viral, the groom and bride can seen sitting on the stage when the groom’s friends congratulate them. They also give a packed gift to the bride. The bride immediately opens that gift and sees a baby feeding bottle in it. Not amused at all, the bride does not like the joke and immediately throws the bottle away.

A Facebook user Banty Thakur shared the video with the caption, ”Bhabhi ke saath masti.”

Watch the video here:



While the bride seems quite irritated with the insensitive gift, others continue to laugh and giggle. Despite the fact that the bride doesn’t like the joke, the bottle is handed to the bride again. Thankfully, someone else takes it away this time.

This video has gone crazy viral on Facebook and has been liked by more than 3 lakh people so far, while 1600 people have shared it. One user wrote, ”Everyone is respected, don’t hurt anyone for ur fun,” while others took a dig at her for not being sporty enough to take a joke.

What do you think?