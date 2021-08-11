Funny Wedding Gift Viral Video: Weddings are all about having joyous and fun moments, and Indians definitely know how to make it a dramatic yet enjoyable one. While it’s one of the important days of the lives of the couple, friends, cousins and other family members definitely make sure to make it a memorable one with fun, food, laughter, and dance. And, to make it a fun event, cousins and friends never miss a chance to play mischievous pranks on the couple.Also Read - Nia Sharma Says 'Fluck You Very Much' as People Troll Her For Posting Backless Images | Watch Video

In one such fun wedding, a couple was given an absurd gift by a group of friends and the couple couldn't stop laughing after unwrapping it. A video of the incident has also found its way to social media platforms and going crazily viral. Wondering what was the gift? We were surprised too.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

In the viral video, the groom and the bride can be seen standing on the stage when one of the groom’s friends congratulate them and hand over them two gifts and ask them to unwrap them. While the bride was gifted a placard written “Game Start” on it, the groom found his gift to be another placard with “Game Over” written on it. This made the couple laugh out loud and they also happily posed for pictures holding the placards. The video has garnered over 1.6K likes and views and hundreds of comments.