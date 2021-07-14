Viral Video: Needless to say, getting married is one of the most important moments of a person’s life, an event laden with myriad of emotions and excitement. One such video has gone viral, that shows a groom-to-be’s excitement during his engagement ceremony.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Gets Emotional & Sheds Tears of Joy After Seeing The Bride, Video is Just 'Awwdorable' | Watch

In the video going viral on the internet, it can be seen that the bride and groom stand ready on the stage and the engagement ceremony is about to take place. However, the groom seems to be nervous and as soon as he holds the hand of the bride and tries to put on the ring, his hand starts trembling.

This video has been shared by Trending wedding couples and it has been liked by more than 110, 166 people.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️JIGAR_KA_TUKDAA🔵 (@trending_wedding_couples)

The groom tries several times to put the ring on, but his trembling hand is clearly visible. Seeing this, the bride also starts laughing.

Users are loving the video and the adorable chemistry of the couple. Many people wrote, ”So cute”, while others poured heart emojis.

A similar video went viral recently wherein a groom was seen shedding tears of joy as his wife-to-be walks towards the wedding stage. As the beautiful bride, dressed in bridal lehenga walks towards the stage, the groom starts looking at her lovingly and gets emotional. Unable to contain his happiness, he wipes the tears that stream down his face. Seeing the groom cry, the bride also gets emotional and hugs him as soon as she comes on the stage.