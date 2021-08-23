Viral Video: Wedding videos have become the flavour of the season and netizens are finding comfort in watching throwback or old wedding videos. Needless to say, an Indian wedding is incomplete without dance and music. A perfect opportunity to let loose and forget all worries, wedding guests are often seen dancing excitedly shedding all inhibitions. And this time, it’s the mother of the groom stealing the show with her rocking dance performance!Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Angry and Refuses to Enter Wedding Venue Until The Song She Chose Was Played | WATCH

In a video going viral on Instagram, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on the stage after their engagement ceremony. Just then, the bride’s mother-in-law, wearing a pink Patiala suit, breaks into a dance on a Punjabi song, and stuns everyone with her energetic performance. A living example of the saying that age is just a number, the video clip shows the woman acing the dance steps perfectly. Watching her dance, the groom’s brother also joins her and the duo dance their hearts out.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named i.am.sanam with the caption, ‘My Rocking Mother’

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 96,000 likes with people dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section. As it is evident, people are bowled over her enthusiasm for dance, with many praising her and calling her dance ‘suberb’ and ‘awesome’.

One user wrote, ”Ooohhh my goooodddddd bhai saab mujhe aesi saas mil jati toh zindagi jannat hojati”. A second wrote, ”Kya baat h aunty ji”.

What do you think?