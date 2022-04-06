Viral Video: Tis the season of weddings in India and social media is brimming with pictures and videos of brides and grooms, embarking on their new journeys. For many people, wedding day is supposed to be the happiest and the most important day of their life. One such heartwarming video has captured the excited and happy reaction of a groom, when he sees his bride in wedding dress for the first time.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Suddenly Gets Emotional While Sitting Beside His Bride in Mandap, Kisses Her Later| Watch

The video shows the groom entering into a room where the bride is seen sitting in her wedding finery. As he sees her, he can’t believe his eyes and looks at his to-be wife lovingly. He then hugs her and just stands there admiring her, with his hands on his mouth. The groom even does the ‘nazar na lage‘ gesture seeing his bride looking utterly gorgeous in her wedding attire and kisses her.

The video has been posted on Instagram from an account called WeddingBells2022. The text on the video reads, ‘I wasn’t ready for this.’

Watch the video here:

Since being shared 15 hours back, the video is going viral, and people love the groom’s adorable reaction. The comment section is replete with love, heart and fire emojis, indicating that people absolutely loved the video.

This is not the first time such a video has gone viral. Even earlier a similar wedding video where a groom broke down into tears on seeing his charming wife in wedding attire had gone viral on social media.